California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced an investigation into the Torrance Police Department over multiple officers’ racist and homophobic text messages.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times published an extensive report detailing texts the paper said had been shared among current (and former) cops with the department. The texts, which are said to have continued for years, reportedly included prideful admissions of racial profiling and outright threats regarding those in the LGBTQ community.

“Our communities deserve to know they can get equal justice under the law,” AG Bonta said in a press release shared Wednesday. “Police departments are on the front lines of that fight every day as they work to protect the people of our state. However, where there is evidence of potentially pervasive bias or discrimination, it can undermine the trust that is critical for public safety and our justice system.”

Bonta also commended Jay Hart, who serves as chief of the Torrance Police Department, for being open to engaging with his office as the independent review moves forward.

“In partnership with Attorney General Bonta, I will ensure that needed changes are implemented to regain the public’s trust and confidence,” Hart added.

In one Times-reported text, an officer shared a photo of Black men being lynched alongside the caption “hanging with the homies.” In another, an officer vowed to “punch” a member of the LGBTQ community and used a homophobic slur. Officers were also shown to have used the N-word, made jokes about “gassing” members of the Jewish community, and more.

The information included in the Times report comes, in part, from the publication’s review of records from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Reached for comment on Thursday by Complex, a rep for the D.A.’s office said that a total of 13 officers had been listed as possible witnesses in a total of more than 1,800 cases. See more below, per the D.A.’s office rep:

“Thirteen officers were listed as possible witnesses in more than 1,800 cases, including juvenile cases, spanning more than a decade. To date, approximately 40 cases have been dismissed by our office. Our office has already reviewed hundreds of cases involving officers who have been implicated, prioritizing pending cases as well as post-conviction cases where people remain in custody. Additionally, prosecutors are reviewing criminal allegations of unreasonable force that have been presented to our office.”

Complex has also reached out to a rep for the Torrance Police Department for additional comment. In his statement on Wednesday, AG Bonta said the independent review would be led by the California DOJ’s Civil Rights Enforcement Section, with additional assistance being provided by the Division of Law Enforcement.