Five teenagers in Buffalo, New York are facing over 200 felony charges in separate incidents that took place last year, according to WGRZ.

Some of the charges, which include alleged rapes of two girls ages 16 and 11, date back to September 2020. During the first alleged incident, Bryce Baker, 19, Abdiwahab Sabtow, 19, and a 15-year-old broke into a home and are accused of raping an 11-year-old who was home alone. The girl was taken to the Oishei Children’s Hospital after the teens then allegedly took off with a cell phone as the mother got home.

Another incident took place on November 20, 2020, when a 15-year-old girl got into a car with Sabtow and two others, as they drove her to Potomac Park and allegedly raped her. The teens are then accused of driving the girl to another park, Broderick Park, and raping her again, alongside Baker and another adult. The girl was then allegedly held against her will at a Dart Street garage, before she was able to escape. She also went to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Combined, charges vary from predatory sexual assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, kidnapping in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, rape in the first degree, to several other charges scattered among the five teens.

“These five teenagers are accused of committing two of the most brazen and violent sexual assaults that have been prosecuted by my office’s Special Victims Unit, resulting in one of the highest count indictments that has been handed down by a Grand Jury in recent years in Erie County. I am shocked by the ages of these young men who are accused of raping these two children. I am committed to obtaining justice for these victims,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.