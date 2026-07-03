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Drill Masterminds Groundworks Call On Unknown T, Digga D, M Huncho & More For ‘The G Tape: Volume 2’
The new comp includes tracks from the collective’s extended family of artists, many of whom appeared on Volume 1, as well as Horrid1 & Sav’O, 98s and more.
Fulton County District Attorney Speaks on Young Thug, Gunna, and YSL Gang Indictment, Says Many 'Looking at Life'
Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis has addressed the 56-count indictment charging members of YSL, including Young Thug and Gunna.
5 Buffalo Teenagers Facing Over 200 Felony Charges
Five teenagers in Buffalo, New York are facing over 200 felony charges in separate incidents that took place last year, including alleged rapes.
Authorities in Massachusetts Investigating Shooting Deaths of 2 Black People as Hate Crime
The gunman has reportedly made “antisemitic and racist statements against Black individuals,” according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Video: Clinton Sparks f/ 2 Chainz, Macklemore, & D.A. "Gold Rush"
Who saw this lineup coming?