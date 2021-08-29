A suspect is wanted after robbing a barber in the Bronx who was in the middle of shaving a customer.

The NYPD has shared surveillance footage of the barber having his personal property stolen from his shop on East 183rd Street, Pix 11 reports.

The suspect walked up to the 27-year-old barber and pulled out a gun from his waistband before making off with four gold chains, a Rolex watch, a ring, a gold bracelet, two cellphones, and $700 in cash. In all, everything was said to be worth around $28,500.

The police hope that the video will help them identify the suspect, particularly since his face is pretty clearly visible in the video. He’s described as being between 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and was wearing a white t-shirt, beige shorts, a black baseball cap, and black sneakers.

In more harrowing barbershop-related news, back in June, an Illinois barber allegedly killed a man over an unpaid haircut. The customer started arguing with employees and tried not to pay for their services. However, at one point, the shop owner and the customer went into the back of the shop, where the owner allegedly fired a single shot into the customer’s chest. The customer was later pronounced dead at the hospital.