An Illinois barbershop owner remains behind bars after he was accused of killing a customer who refused to pay for a haircut.

According to Chicago Sun-Times, the deadly incident occurred last Thursday at Studio 914 barbershop in Maywood, Illinois. Authorities say 31-year-old customer Christian McDougald began arguing with shop employees and attempted to skip out on the bill. At some point during the dispute everyone inside the business went outside, except for McDougald and shop owner Deshon Mcadory. It was at that time that McDougald followed the 40-year-old owner to the back of the shop, where Mcadory allegedly fired a single shot into the customer’s chest. McDougald was reportedly found by responding officers and transferred to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Haircuts at Studio 914 range between $15-$25 at the shop, according to the shop’s Facebook page.

The shooting was captured on security cameras and a witness later identified Mcadory as the shooter. Investigators also found a firearm inside a coat they suspected belonged to Mcadory. They also searched his vehicle and discovered ammunition matching the shell casings recovered at the crime scene. The business owner was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and his bail was set at $250,000.

Anthony Burch, an attorney for Mcadory, is arguing that his client was acting in self defense. Burch also pointed out that Mcadory has a concealed carry permit and Firearm Owners Identification card.

Mcadory is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.