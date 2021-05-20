Authorities seized almost 70 big cats from Tiger King star Jeff Lowe’s zoo, citing multiple instances of abuse against endangered animals.

TMZ reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service looked at the park three times last year, issuing “citations for failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care” and not giving the animals appropriate food or shelter. Authorities added that Lowe’s park needed to employ a veterinarian qualified to take care of the animals, but he failed to do so and did not comply with court orders.

The park is located in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and is run by Lowe and his wife Lauren. Authorities seized a total of 68 lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar from the property. "This seizure should send a clear message that the Justice Department takes alleged harm to captive-bred animals protected under the Endangered Species Act very seriously," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jean E. Williams, per ABC 7.

The couple’s attorney said they were willing to give up their cats last week in order to resolve the civil complaint against them, but the court found them in contempt after they had previously violated an order related to the animals. Lowe took over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal park from Tiger King star Joe Exotic in 2016, but that park shut down in August and the Lowes moved to the zoo in Thackerville.

“They don't want to fight this anymore. They don't want to do it," said the couple's attorney Daniel Card. "They want to give the tigers to a...sanctuary of their choice and be done with it."