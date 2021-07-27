A 22-year-old Georgia man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to four murders that were part of an Atlanta-area spa shooting spree.

Robert Aaron Long pleaded guilty Tuesday and was given four life sentences without parole, per the Associated Press. He still faces charges in connection with the murders of four other people, with those being prosecuted in another county.

As for Tuesday’s developments, the AP noted that a prosecutor again argued that investigators in Cherokee County had not found evidence of racial bias, despite the fact that most of the victims of the three-location shooting spree in March of this year were of Asian descent. Long, an active Southern Baptist congregant prior to the attacks, is white.