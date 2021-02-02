A Louisiana man is accused of hiring hit men to kill his niece after allegedly raping her.

Beaux Cormier, per a report from regional outlet WIVB, is accused of hiring 25-year-old Andrew Eskine and 22-year-old Dalvin Wilson to kill the woman. Cormier had previously been arrested and charged with third-degree rape of a family member. As a registered sex offender, per the report, he's now facing "a substantial sentence" if convicted on the latst counts. The allegedly hired men, meanwhile, are also in custody. All three are in jail, with each being held on bonds of $2 million.

Local authorities said the first alleged attempt to murder the woman "was unsuccessful." A second attempt, per Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Timothy Soginet, resulted in two women being killed after they tried to protect the actual target of the alleged hit. According to a separate report from the Washington Post, the men fatally shot Brittany Cormier—Beaux Cormier's sister—and a neighbor identified as Hope Nettleton.

Soignet said during a press conference on Monday that Brittany Cormier told one of the men she was the rape victim, thus "accepting her fate to save the life of an actual victim." The niece in question, per police, has been confirmed to be alive.

Image via TERREBONNE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Beaux Cormier's arrest and charge of raping a family member occurred in March of last year. He, along with Eskine and Wilson, now face two counts each of first-degree murder. According to the Post's report, Eskine and Wilson have already confessed to their involvement in the killings.

At the time of the intended hit, according to a press release from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, Eskine was "out of town" but helped make available the vehicle used in the crime and helped in the overall plan of the intended hit.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, help is available.