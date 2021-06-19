Nearly a dozen people were hospitalized Saturday after a man allegedly drove his vehicle through an Arizona bicycle race.

According to CNN, the incident took place Saturday morning in Show Low, Arizona, where a Ford F-150 plowed through a group of cyclists participating in the annual Bike the Bluff event. Law enforcement confirmed the 35-year-old suspect was shot by police shortly after he fled the scene. He is said to be in critical but stable condition. Organizers said there were about 270 participants in this year’s race.

Authorities say seven people were transported to the hospital following the apparent attack, six of whom are said to be in critical condition. One of the victims was reportedly transferred to the Phoenix area. Officials say two or three others were walk-ins at the nearby Summit Healthcare facility, where they remain in stable condition.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” Kristine M. Sleighter, a spokesperson for the Show Low Police Department said in the news release.

City spokesperson Grace Payne told the Associated Press officers have yet to determine a motive. The Show Low police are investigating the incident alongside the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which will lead the probe into the officer-involved shooting.

