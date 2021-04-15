Adam Perkins, who became famous for a Vine where enthusiastically says “Welcome to Chili’s” in front of his bathroom mirror while wearing only boxer shorts, has died of undisclosed causes. He was 24.

Perkins’ twin brother Patrick confirmed Adam’s passing on Instagram, along with a message in which he remembered his twin brother and best friend. “Being a twin is a very central part of my identity,” Patrick wrote. “It’s all I’ve known. And I’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. My best friend.”

In 2015, Perkins rocketed to fame with his “Welcome to Chili’s” Vine, which you can view here, amassing over 271,000 likes and more than 26 million loops, which indicates how many times the Vine has been viewed. Another one of Adam’s more noteworthy Vines was the clip where he interferes with Patrick’s attempt at making a vape tornado, much to the dismay of his twin brother.

According to BuzzFeed, Perkins graduated from NYU with a degree in musical composition.

Even Chili’s posted a tweet acknowledging that Perkins will always be remembered for bringing “laughter to so many of us.”