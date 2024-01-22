California Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing $2,500 Haul Of Stanleys Amid Cup Craze

The Stanley cups cultists are still Stanley cups culting.

That’s the takeaway from a national headlines-spurring story out of Roseville, California this month. Per a report from regional outlet KTXL, the cups craze is being cited as an inspiration behind a 23-year-old woman’s attempt to make off with a haul of the tumblers worth nearly $2,500.

In a press release, a rep for the Roseville Police Department said the cups-centered call came in on Jan. 17, at which point officers showed up at a retail store. According to employees at the store, which was not named in the news release, the unidentified 23-year-old woman had been observed taking “a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles” out of the store, sans payment. Later, the woman was pulled over by an officer, resulting in photos of the 65-cup haul they say is worth nearly $2,500.

The woman was ultimately arrested for grand theft, with police stating they “strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits.”

We already talked about this, but let’s do it again: The past few months have been punctuated by a maniacal fandom focused on Stanley hydration products, all leading to quenchers becoming a feverishly sought-after accessory in need of extensive explainers.

As detailed in a recent CNBC breakdown, Stanley's current boom has its legs in 2020. Fast forward to December 2023 and the 111-year-old company was projected to top $750 million in annual sales.