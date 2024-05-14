Boobs and 9/11: Portal Between New York City and Dublin Is Going Exactly How You Think It Would

Humans are humaning after the launch of the cross-continent art project The Portal, which serves as a "visual bridge" between Dublin and New York City.

In fact, the sculpture was recently hit with a temporary shutdown in services after some widely-tweeted-about instances of some of that aforementioned humaning. By Tuesday morning, however, the increasingly popular experience had started back up again.

While much of the behavior some are connecting to the shutdown is entirely harmless, i.e. boobs, others have been met with decidedly different, entirely boob-free Portal experiences. For example, per reports (including this one from New York Post), images of 9/11 and swastikas have also been seen in what are believed and hoped to be isolated incidents.

"While we cannot control all of these actions, we are implementing some technical solutions to address this and these will go live in the next 24 hours," the Dublin City Council said when announcing a brief pause on Monday, per Time. "We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days with our partners in New York to ensure that portals continue to deliver a positive experience for both cities and the world."

As for those aforementioned flashings, one such instance is linked to social media personality and OnlyFans model Ava Louise, a name you may recognize in connection with the so-called "coronavirus challenge" of 2020. In fact, Louise alleged she was directly responsible for this week's temporary shutdown, though that has not been confirmed.

"So I just got the portal from New York City to Dublin shut down," Louise said in a video shared to TikTok and Instagram on Monday. "I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two New York homegrown potatoes, and then this happened."