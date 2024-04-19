Man Appears to Set Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial

A man seemingly set himself on fire outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s trial is set to begin on Friday.

In a CNN report about the full jury panel being selected for the former POTUS’ criminal trial, a reporter is first heard mistaking the incident for a possible active shooter situation. However, she quickly corrects her observation, noting that there is a man engulfed in flames nearby.

Photos distributed through Getty showed the man, who had not been identified as of this writing, being carried away on a stretcher outside Manhattan Criminal Court. His condition is unknown.