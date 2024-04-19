Man Appears to Set Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial

Details about the incident were initially scarce. CNN was broadcasting live when the fire broke out, with the commotion briefly mistaken as an active shooter.

Apr 19, 2024
Person walking in a navy suit with a tie, in a well-lit indoor area
Image via Getty/Curtis Means - Pool
Person walking in a navy suit with a tie, in a well-lit indoor area
Image via Getty/Curtis Means - Pool

A man seemingly set himself on fire outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s trial is set to begin on Friday.

In a CNN report about the full jury panel being selected for the former POTUS’ criminal trial, a reporter is first heard mistaking the incident for a possible active shooter situation. However, she quickly corrects her observation, noting that there is a man engulfed in flames nearby.

Photos distributed through Getty showed the man, who had not been identified as of this writing, being carried away on a stretcher outside Manhattan Criminal Court. His condition is unknown.

A man just lit himself on fire outside the courthouse where Trump’s trial is underway. pic.twitter.com/TkjIPXy00D

— Lori 🇺🇸🐝🌻🇺🇦 (@LoriCKW) April 19, 2024

This story is being updated.

Latest in Life