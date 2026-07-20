Uber Eats & Wagamama Are Bringing Drift Deliveries To London

Forget the moped—lucky Londoners ordering wagamama through Uber Eats could soon have their food arrive courtesy of a custom drift car. Running from 21st–23rd July, the three-day Drift Deliveries activation will see a custom-built 1998 Toyota Chaser take to the capital’s streets to celebrate wagamama’s nationwide rollout on Uber Eats.



Inspired by Tokyo’s underground drift scene, the chrome red Toyota Chaser has been fitted with black flame graphics, oversized aero styling and star-studded wheels. Behind the wheel will be British Drift Champion Ollie Evans, who’ll swap the racetrack for food deliveries as he brings a select number of cooked-to-order wagamama dishes directly to customers’ doors.



The campaign extends beyond London, too. Anyone ordering wagamama through Uber Eats across the UK between 21st–23rd July will have the chance to enter a ballot to win a year’s worth of wagamama. Winners will be invited to an iconic racetrack, where they’ll take to the passenger seat of the Toyota Chaser to attempt a food-inspired challenge. Members of Uber One and wagamama’s Soul Club loyalty programme will automatically receive double ballot entries.



“Great food deserves memorable moments," said Merve Basci, General Manager at Uber Eats UK. “As wagamama reaches more homes than ever through Uber Eats, we wanted to celebrate in a way that’s as bold and energetic as the food itself. Drift Deliveries turns an everyday order into something completely unexpected.”



Mark Chambers, CEO at wagamama UK, added: “Launching on Uber Eats means even more people across the UK can enjoy their favourite dishes, wherever they are. To celebrate, we wanted to do something that captured the energy and passion behind the food while staying true to our Japanese roots.”



For three days this July, that means a lucky number of Londoners might spot something a little different pulling up outside with their chicken katsu curry order.



For more information on Drift Deliveries and how to enter the ballot, head to the Uber Eats app.