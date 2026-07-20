GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

SHOWS

BETS

Life

Uber Eats & Wagamama Are Bringing Drift Deliveries To London

Londoners could soon have their wagamama order delivered by a custom drift car.

Uber Eats

Presented By

Uber Eats

Image via Uber Eats
Image via Uber Eats

Forget the moped—lucky Londoners ordering wagamama through Uber Eats could soon have their food arrive courtesy of a custom drift car. Running from 21st–23rd July, the three-day Drift Deliveries activation will see a custom-built 1998 Toyota Chaser take to the capital’s streets to celebrate wagamama’s nationwide rollout on Uber Eats.

Inspired by Tokyo’s underground drift scene, the chrome red Toyota Chaser has been fitted with black flame graphics, oversized aero styling and star-studded wheels. Behind the wheel will be British Drift Champion Ollie Evans, who’ll swap the racetrack for food deliveries as he brings a select number of cooked-to-order wagamama dishes directly to customers’ doors.

The campaign extends beyond London, too. Anyone ordering wagamama through Uber Eats across the UK between 21st–23rd July will have the chance to enter a ballot to win a year’s worth of wagamama. Winners will be invited to an iconic racetrack, where they’ll take to the passenger seat of the Toyota Chaser to attempt a food-inspired challenge. Members of Uber One and wagamama’s Soul Club loyalty programme will automatically receive double ballot entries.

“Great food deserves memorable moments," said Merve Basci, General Manager at Uber Eats UK. “As wagamama reaches more homes than ever through Uber Eats, we wanted to celebrate in a way that’s as bold and energetic as the food itself. Drift Deliveries turns an everyday order into something completely unexpected.”

Mark Chambers, CEO at wagamama UK, added: “Launching on Uber Eats means even more people across the UK can enjoy their favourite dishes, wherever they are. To celebrate, we wanted to do something that captured the energy and passion behind the food while staying true to our Japanese roots.”

For three days this July, that means a lucky number of Londoners might spot something a little different pulling up outside with their chicken katsu curry order.

For more information on Drift Deliveries and how to enter the ballot, head to the Uber Eats app.

Related Stories

Pizza Hut Hit with $100M Lawsuit from Franchisee Over Faulty AI Adoption
Life

Franchisee Says Pizza Hut’s AI Wrecked Deliveries and Cost $100M

Franchise giant Chaac Pizza says Pizza Hut’s Dragontail AI wrecked delivery times, tanked sales, and scared off customers in key markets.

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
(L-R) Akademiks and Drake.
Music

Akademiks Chooses Dinner With Drake Over $1 Million, Shares Video of OVO Chain Moment

Check out the moment Drizzy surprised the streamer with a diamond OVO chain.

Mark Elibert66 days ago
Domino's Delivery Driver Arrested After Running Over Customer for Giving Him No Tip
Life

Domino’s Driver Accused of Using Car to Hit Customer Over No Tip

From a doorstep dispute to an alleged high-speed escape, the case adds to a recent string of unusual pizza-related incidents.

Bernadette Giacomazzo85 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App