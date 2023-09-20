Billy Chemirmir, Accused Killer of 22 Elderly Women, Found Dead in Prison

Billy Chemirmir, a serial killer accused of killing 22 elderly women, was found dead in the prison where he was serving life without the possibility of parole, according to AP News.

The 50-year-old was found dead in his cell, and Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Hannah Haney reported his unnamed cellmate was identified as the "assailant." Chemirmir's cause of death was not released.

The murder happened after prosecutors in two Texas counties decided not to seek the death penalty for Chemirmir's crimes. The former health care worker was accused of going on a murdering spree in Dallas and Collin Counties between 2016 and 2018, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Chemirmir killed his victims by smothering them either inside their homes or at senior centers and then stole their jewelry to sell for a profit. Police opened an investigation on him in 2018 when 91-year-old Mary Bartel told police Chemirmir broke into her home and smothered her with a pillow.

Police found Chemirmir the next day in the parking lot where he was living with jewelry and cash in hand while throwing out a large red jewelry box. The box's contents brought police to the home of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, who was found dead in her bedroom earlier that day.