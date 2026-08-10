Chud the Builder Released From Jail Two Months After Being Arrested for Attempted Murder

Controversial streamer Chud the Builder has reportedly posted bond two months after being arrested in connection with a shooting in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Chud, real name Dalton Eatherly, was released on from the Montgomery County Jail Sunday (August 9), per News Channel 5 Nashville. On May 13, the 29-year-old social media personality got into a verbal altercation with a disabled veteran identified as Joshua Fox, along with his wife, outside a courthouse.
It’s alleged that Chud drew a gun on Fox after the man approached him and fired seven shots, five of which struck Fox. One of the bullets impacted Chud, who was treated for a gunshot wound in his arm, while Fox was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.
Chud, who’s known on social media for approaching and heckling Black people with racial slurs, was heard threatening to hit Fox if he said “all that chimp out shit” in a livestream after the shooting.
“[He] started wailing on me. Even after I had to defend myself by shooting him," Chud was heard saying.
According to TMZ, Chud posted $1 million bond after ten bail bonds services allocated $100,000 each. The streamer reached a crowdfunding goal of $300,000 via GiveSendGo, although the fund went against the platform’s policy, therefore unable to be distributed to Chud.
Chud was arrested just days before the May 13 incident, being kicked out of Bob’s Steak & Chop House in Nashville for allegedly “disruptive and started making racial statements, yelling, screaming,” along with refusing to pay the $400 bill.