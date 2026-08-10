Chud the Builder Released From Jail Two Months After Being Arrested for Attempted Murder

Controversial streamer Chud the Builder has reportedly posted bond two months after being arrested in connection with a shooting in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Chud, real name Dalton Eatherly, was released on from the Montgomery County Jail Sunday (August 9), per News Channel 5 Nashville. On May 13, the 29-year-old social media personality got into a verbal altercation with a disabled veteran identified as Joshua Fox, along with his wife, outside a courthouse.

It’s alleged that Chud drew a gun on Fox after the man approached him and fired seven shots, five of which struck Fox. One of the bullets impacted Chud, who was treated for a gunshot wound in his arm, while Fox was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Chud, who’s known on social media for approaching and heckling Black people with racial slurs, was heard threatening to hit Fox if he said “all that chimp out shit” in a livestream after the shooting.

“[He] started wailing on me. Even after I had to defend myself by shooting him," Chud was heard saying.