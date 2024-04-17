Texas Mother Arrested After Leaving Her Young Children Home Alone to Go on Cruise

A Texas mother is facing time behind bars after allegedly leaving her young children home alone while she went on vacation.

As reported by KHOU 11, Lakesha Woods Williams is facing a child abandonment charge after she allegedly left her two young children, aged 6 and 8 years old, alone in her Houston apartment for nearly a week while she was on a cruise.

Williams, 29, was arrested and booked into jail last Thursday and has been charged with abandoning a child with intent to return. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The mother of two was arrested after police received a a call from a neighbor who was concerned about the children's safety. According to police, the apartment was in “disarray,” as the officers who arrived at the scene said trash and leftover food was scattered around the home, which also smelled like urine.

“On April 9th, deputies found the children alone in the apartment, and they told deputies their mother was on a cruise,” police said in its news release. “Paramedics and CPS were called to the scene to check on the kids' health and safety.”

A spokesman for the constable’s office said that Williams returned home April 10, six days after her children told police their mother left for a cruise on April 4.

"We are still putting together the facts and circumstances of how these children were left alone for several days," Constable Ted Heap said in a post on Facebook. "But the important thing is they are safe now and those responsible should be held accountable for leaving these kids in an unsafe situation."

Williams appeared in court Friday where she received a $25,000 bond. On Monday, a judge upheld the bond decision.