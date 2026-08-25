OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Sister Pushes Back on ‘Unrestricted’ Mental Exam in Abuse Case

The discovery dispute follows delays, Ann’s loss of both law firms, and Sam’s $1 defamation countersuit over her public accusations.

Sam Altman argues that his sister put her broader psychological condition at issue by seeking damages for alleged emotional and psychiatric injuries; he denies her allegations of childhood sexual abuse and rape.

Ann Altman is challenging an Aug. 26 psychiatric exam in her sexual abuse lawsuit against Sam Altman, arguing that it should address only her PTSD claims rather than “any mental disorder.”

Sam Altman’s legal fight with his sister is now centered on how far doctors should be allowed to dig into her mental health. Ann Altman is objecting to an independent medical examination scheduled for Aug. 26 in her sexual abuse lawsuit against the OpenAI CEO, arguing that the proposed psychiatric evaluation goes far beyond the PTSD-related claims she says are actually at issue in the case. According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Ann says the scope and conditions of the exam were disclosed to her less than a week before it was set to take place.

Ann claims she agreed only to be evaluated in connection with her allegations of post-traumatic stress disorder, but says the doctor selected for the exam plans to assess “any mental disorder.” In her filing, she argues that the physician intends to “cast a wide net and intrusively attempt to profile the entirety” of her mental health, including subjects she says have nothing to do with the lawsuit. Sam is pushing back. His filing argues that Ann put her psychological condition directly at issue by seeking damages tied to alleged emotional and psychiatric injuries from the abuse she claims occurred during their childhood. Because of that, Sam contends that an “unrestricted” clinical psychiatric interview is warranted and that the examining doctor should be allowed to question her about the allegations themselves.

The latest dispute is another escalation in a case that has already become increasingly contentious. Ann alleges that Sam sexually abused and raped her repeatedly between 1997 and 2006 at their family home in Clayton, Missouri, beginning when she was 3 years old and he was 12. She is seeking unspecified damages, including for alleged mental anguish and PTSD. Altman has denied all of the allegations. The case has also been slowed by procedural fights. Earlier this summer, Sam asked a judge to intervene after claiming his sister had failed to turn over requested documents, schedule her deposition, or arrange the independent medical exam. His lawyers said he “is eager to defend himself against the baseless claims” and argued that the delays were preventing him from mounting his defense. Ann, who is now representing herself, previously lost both of her law firms after they moved to withdraw from the case, citing “an unfortunate general breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” An informal discovery conference was held on Aug. 21, and the litigation has continued toward discovery despite growing friction between the two sides. Sam is also countersuing his sister for defamation, seeking just $1 in damages. His complaint centers on public accusations Ann made about the alleged abuse, including social media posts and a video referring to being molested by “an almost tech billionaire.” Altman has said the allegations are false, while members of the Altman family have publicly supported him and disputed Ann’s claims.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault or abuse, help is available. Contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org for free, confidential support available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.