Multiple Victims Reported After Shooting on UNLV Campus, Police Say Suspect Is Dead

Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of a shooting at the University of Nevada on Wednesday, Dec. 6, and have since confirmed the suspect is dead.

An alert was issued for students and staff to evacuate on Wednesday, with KSNV reporting that there were "multiple victims" at the scene. By 12:31 p.m., the LVMPD confirmed the suspect was "contained." Minutes later, they tweeted that the suspect was "located and is deceased."

The White House said it was monitoring the situation.