Toddler Found Carrying 2 Kilos of Cocaine in Backpack, Woman Charged

A woman in Mobile, Alabama has been charged after authorities discovered a three-year-old child in her home carrying two kilos of cocaine in his backpack.
As reported by AL, 35-year-old Tierra T. Hill has been charged with four counts of chemical endangerment of a child and is also facing trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana second degree, and tampering with physical evidence charges after authorities launched an investigation into allegations she had been storing drugs at her home. Police followed her after she exited her property on Sunday, March 31, and performed a traffic stop shortly after, at which point they discovered she was in possession of cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm.
Authorities searched her home following the traffic stop and found multiple children present at the home, including a three-year-old who was wearing a backpack with two kilograms of coke. Two handguns and a kilogram of coke were discovered in a different backpack. A 15-year-old, 10-year-old, and eight-year-old were also found at the property. Authorities said the drugs and guns were within arms reach of the children, who were left at home without adult supervision. It is believed the total value of the drugs is approximately $450,000.
"It is absurd how reckless this situation was,” said Sheriff Paul Burch, per WALA. "There was a total disregard for the law and the children’s well-being. ... There are a lot of possibilities that could have occurred had the children ingested any of the cocaine or been exposed to it. Then you got these young children that have handguns in their reach as well."
Police added that further charges could be filed against Hill. "It’s just alarming that a mother would allow their children to be exposed to these types of things,” the sheriff added. “She has to see a judge before bond is set, but my two cents is she ought to sit her butt in jail until she goes to trial. She subjected those children to extremely dangerous situations.”