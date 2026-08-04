DoorDash Driver Who Filmed Naked, Unconscious Customer Has Trial Date Set

Former DoorDash delivery driver Olivia Henderson has received a trial date after she was hit with two felony charges for recording a video showing a male customer partially naked and unconscious and posting it on TikTok.

As reported by CNY Central, Henderson is set to go to trial on October 19 on charges of unlawful surveillance and dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image. She was dropping off food to an unidentified man’s home on Oct. 12, 2025, and recorded a video that showed him partially naked inside of his home. She was 23-years-old at the time of the incident, which was shared to social media and garnered millions of views before it was removed.

Her defense team has filed a motion to have the case dismissed, and will appear in front of an Oswego County Judge in September to hear the decision on the motion. Investigators said that the video, which was recorded from outside his home, showed the man unconscious after consuming alcohol. Henderson claimed that the customer sexually assaulted her, but investigators suggested there’s no evidence to show that such an assault took place. DoorDash representatives have also clarified that sharing videos of customers in their home and disclosing any personal details is a violation of their policies.

In the viral clip, she identified the first name of the man. She later said that her DoorDash account was deactivated after she reported the incident as sexual assault, and she said they did not disclose why her account was deactivated. Henderson pleaded not guilty to the charges, for which she faces up to eight years in prison. She has claimed that the customer intentionally exposed himself after noticing his delivery driver was a woman.

The customer said that he was only made aware of the video a week after it was posted online, and realised it had both his first name and his house number in it. He said the clip made him feel “unsafe, humiliated and upset.” Her account of the incident was challenged after he provided Ring camera footage that allegedly showed she pushed open the door. As part of the investigation, police determined that she illegally entered the man’s home.