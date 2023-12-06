A Texas man will remain off the roads for life after repeat DWI offenses.

Virgil Bryant III of Red Oak—a city about 20 miles south of Dallas—was arrested on July 15, 2022 for erratic driving and running another driver off the road on Highway 287, according to Fox 4 News.

The news station reports that law enforcement discovered a cold six-pack inside his vehicle, with two cans MIA. Bryant's blood alcohol concentration allegedly measured 0.245, more than three times the legal limit.

Bryant's arrest last year was reported to be his seventh DWI in the last 14 years.

Per Fox 4, the repeat felon received a 40-year sentence for his sixth DWI in 2009, but was released on parole in 2019.

Based on his felony history, the punishment range was increased to 25 years to life in prison, with a jury ultimately concluding that Bryant had used his car as a deadly weapon.