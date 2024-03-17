Houston Police Are Looking for Group of Teens Accused of Robbing Bank and the Internet Has Jokes

The FBI say they need help tracking down a group of kids accused of robbing a bank in Houston, Texas.

The three teenagers, nicknamed “the Little Rascals” by investigators, threatened a teller inside of a Wells Fargo bank in the northside of Houston on Thursday afternoon, KHOU 11 reports.

Witnesses said they didn’t see any weapons and the children, believed to be between 14-18 years old, still left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The alleged robbers are believed to be minors which led KHOU 11 to blur out their faces in their reporting. On the other hand, FBI Houston sent out a tweet—which has amassed 5.9 million views at the time of writing—without any censoring to see if citizens can help identify the suspects.