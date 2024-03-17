Houston Police Are Looking for Group of Teens Accused of Robbing Bank and the Internet Has Jokes

"Of all the things I expected to happen this year, Oceans 5th Grade wasn’t on the list," wrote one user.

Mar 17, 2024
The FBI say they need help tracking down a group of kids accused of robbing a bank in Houston, Texas.

The three teenagers, nicknamed “the Little Rascals” by investigators, threatened a teller inside of a Wells Fargo bank in the northside of Houston on Thursday afternoon, KHOU 11 reports.

Witnesses said they didn’t see any weapons and the children, believed to be between 14-18 years old, still left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The alleged robbers are believed to be minors which led KHOU 11 to blur out their faces in their reporting. On the other hand, FBI Houston sent out a tweet—which has amassed 5.9 million views at the time of writing—without any censoring to see if citizens can help identify the suspects.

It was already hard for some people on social media to imagine why the teens weren’t able to be subdued by any bank security guards nor how the tellers perceived the children as a credible threat. It’s also astonishing to some that the Federal Bureau of Investigation needs help with this at all.

Although the people in the FBI’s replies and quote tweets weren’t at the bank at the time of the incident to assess the scene for themselves, that didn’t stop them from weighing in with some of the most hilarious takes on the matter. Check out their reactions below.

