A lot’s happened over the past year and a half. The pandemic has turned our collective world upside down and taken countless lives and jobs in the process. Recovering both emotionally and economically will take time, but through collaboration and creativity we can create the tools to move forward.

Recognizing the struggles that many small businesses have had making ends meet during these trying times, 99designs by Vistaprint is committed to helping them revive and thrive. The graphic design platform connects entrepreneurs with creative experts around the world to help build their brand up through customized updates of their logos, websites, product packaging, and more.

From now through the end of July, 99designs by Vistaprint is expanding upon that mission with “99 Days of Design.” This global program focuses on 99 small businesses from 12 different countries—including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, and the Netherlands—and providing them with a design makeover as well as a $15K financial donation to reinvigorate their brand.

Another perk of the “99 Days of Design” initiative is inclusion in this year’s ComplexLand. Curated by an all-star committee composed of Killer Mike, Melody Ehsani, and Louis De Guzman, five small businesses were hand-selected to collaborate with 99designs by Vistaprint on logo designs for custom merch that will drop during the virtual festival. Be sure to check out the 99th Street section of ComplexLand between June 16-18 to cop a few of these exclusive items.

For more info on “99 Days of Design” and their support of small businesses, visit 99designs.com/99DaysOfDesign.