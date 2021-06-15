Children’s Streetwear Brand | Est. 2014 /// Location: Brooklyn, NY /// Founders: Ivan Rivera & Khrysti Hill /// Website: WeAreLittleGiants.com /// 99designs by Vistaprint Designer: Mikata





What’s the inspiration behind the Little Giants name?

Ivan: The name comes from our worldview and perspective on children. Our sentiment is that there’s infinite potential and an unlimited greatness in every child. So if we can feed them the right foods they will grow to become real giants in the world…. fearing none and conquering all things that they dream of.

What’s the best way to describe your brand?

Khrysti: We’re a children’s streetwear brand, striving to make cool shit for the little ones. We believe the uniqueness of the brand and its appeal to parents is our voice, passion, and commitment to expressing the cultures and things we grew up on; yet making it palatable for the little ones. Authenticity also plays a major part. People rock with us genuinely ’cause they know we really love and adore these things we’re celebrating and paying homage to through our designs.

What immediate impact do you foresee coming out of working with 99designs by Vistaprint on a new logo for ComplexLand?

Khrysti: For a kids brand we’re a very underground brand. This opportunity will provide thousands of people with an introduction to us and a taste of our products and who and what we’re about. And if what they say about first impressions being as important as they are, what a great way this is to introduce ourselves to the masses of like minded peers via this special product for ComplexLand.

Ivan: We’re actually in a phase right now where we’re enjoying exploring and working with outside designers, creatives and other brands that understand us and “get it” so to speak. So this is like the perfect opportunity for us to work with 99designs by Vistaprint, a company designed to provide so many resources and options for small businesses.

Given the tough year-and-a-half we’ve all had, how impactful will the 99designs by Vistaprint grant be to the long-term health of your business?

Ivan: Before even speaking about what the benefit of it will be to our specific business, I want to big up Vistaprint and Complex for doing this for all five of the brands participating. Knowing how important small businesses are to the economy, having larger brands offer a helping hand like this is crucial because oftentimes that can save the life of a brand.

For us in particular, the past year was very very hard. We caught major L’s in every level of our business; from the supply chain level, all the way through ’til the customer got their product—if there was something that could’ve gone wrong, it did. We felt it and learned from it all. This will significantly help us get through what we hope is that last part of the tunnel. Now we can at least see the light and this will help us reach it.