At least one person was shot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday shortly after pro-Trump demonstrators stormed and breached the building. MSNBC aired a graphic video of the apparent victim being carried out of the Capitol on a stretcher.

According to CNN, the victim is a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Sources tell the network the woman is currently receiving medical care, but remains in critical condition.

The identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting are still unknown. Outlets report the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. local time.

Demonstrators began conducting rallies in Washington, D.C., this week as Congress prepared to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. The protests are part of the right-wing "Stop the Steal" campaign, which aims to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Trump's favor. The lame-duck president has repeatedly said he was cheated out of a second consecutive term, but has not provided any solid evidence to support this claim.

Video showed protestors outside the Capitol building breaking its doors and windows before successfully breaching the building. Congress members were inside at the time, and the vote to certify Biden was halted. House and Senate members were reportedly evacuated and authorities placed the building on lockdown.

"Due to an external security threat located on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building, no entry or exit is permitted at this time," law enforcement said in a statement to NPR. "You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover."

Complex will provide updates as additional information becomes available.