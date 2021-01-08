Gayle King is a patient woman.

In a new interview with Miya Ponsetto, aka "SoHo Karen,” Gayle talks to the woman who was caught on video attacking Keyon Harrold's 14-year-old son after falsely accusing him of stealing her phone. Check out the first part of her interview below.

Ponsetta was arrested in Southern California earlier this week. At the time of her arrest she resisted officers and tried to slam the car door on an officer's leg as they attempted to detain her. Ponsetto is being held without bail and she'll be extradited to NYC. She's facing potential charges of attempted robbery and resisting arrest.

During her rollercoaster conversation with Gayle, Ponsetto sports a "Daddy" hat and defends herself as “super sweet,” claiming that she couldn’t possibly be racist because she’s a 22-year-old. “Basically, I am a 22-year-old girl,” she added. “I don’t…racism is…how is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime? Where is the context in that? What is the deeper story here?”

The CBS This Morning clip ends with Ponsetto rudely interrupting Gayle King.

"You seem to have attacked this young boy, this teenager about your phone, and then it turned out he didn’t even have your phone,” King said. “That’s the thing. You’re saying, ‘Look, I’m 22 years old’; you’re 22 years old, but you are old enough to know better.”

“Alright Gayle, enough,” she brazenly interrupts King, while lifting up her hand to the CBS broadcaster.

The interview sparked outrage online, where people criticized the Ponsetta's audacious refusal to take responsibility for her attack on a 14-year-old. Check out some of the reactions below.