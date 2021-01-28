An anthology of books written by Black British authors is set to be given out for free to every primary school in England.

Reading charity BookTrust will lead the initiative in collaboration with publisher Knights Of and charity Centre for Literacy in Primary Education, which will aim to increase the diversity of voices in children's literature. The collection, titled Happy Here, is written for kids aged 7 or older and will arrive on August 5. Writers for the book include Yomi Sode, Clare Weze, Dean Atta, Patrice Lawrence and Sharna Jackson.

Jill Coleman, director of children's books at BookTrust, said: "Happy Here is going to thrill and inspire children in families and schools across the country and we want to make sure it is read by thousands of children. We are proud to be working with Knights Of and CLPE as part of our effort to drive a long-term, sustainable increase in the diversity of voices published in children's literature."

Aimee Felone, co-founder of Knights Of, said: "Being able to commission work that has no motive other than to amplify, uplift and celebrate what it means to exist in the UK today as black British is liberating for our team. Each and every author and illustrator has focused not on the trauma or hardship of their existence, which is too often highlighted in children's fiction, but the experience and possibility of happiness for their characters."