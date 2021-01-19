Police are looking for a pair of gunmen who killed a 23-year-old man at a recording studio in Staten Island, the local ABC affiliate reports.

Authorities say that Jahade Chancey was shot several times in the back by an assault-style rifle on Saturday night. The shooting took place on Van Duzer Street in the Clifton section of Staten Island and was captured by a surveillance camera near Demonlow Studio's door.

In the footage, a man is seen knocking on the studio door. When the door is opened, he opens fire with the weapon, which is followed by gunfire from another suspect. Police describe one of the suspects as standing 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has a dark complexion and short hair. The second is described as standing about 6-feet-tall with a dark complexion. Along with the suspects, police are still searching for the gunmen's motive.

Chancey was a producer from Staten Island's Stapleton section who was working out of the studio. His mother, Lashon Stockton, gathered near the Stapleton Houses to speak on her son's death.

"They took away a beautiful child," Stockton said on Sunday, per the New York Daily News. "My son is an entertainer, what they call a hype man. Always dancing. He loved old-school music. ... No children, never been in jail, I don’t think he ever had a fight. He had no beef with anybody. His friends are great, so I know it wasn’t a setup."

Following the shooting, Chancey was taken to a local hospital where he remained conscious until succumbing to his injuries.

Per the studio's website, the building was opened in September. It is reportedly owned by Chancey's close friends but they did not immediately respond to SI Live's request for comment.