A Kansas City woman is in jail after police claim she tracked down and killed her brother's suspected murderer.

21-year-old Tityana Coppage is accused of shooting a man on Jan. 13, three days after the death of her 16-year-old brother Jason Ugwuh. Coppage admitted to firing on the vehicle the victim was in when questioned by police. However, she claimed that the occupants of the other car fired first and she was only acting in self-defense.

Coppage admitted to calling the man suspected of killing her brother before the shooting, but she said she only hoped to put a feud between the man and her father to rest. Police searched her phone and claim they found two incriminating text messages. One was asking a contact for more ammunition after the shootout, the other was sent to her late brother.

"Sent a [expletive] to my brother I owe em that body," she wrote, according to KCTV.

Surveillance footage led police to Coppage after they identified her black Ford Escape as the other car involved in the shooting. A gun that police found on Coppage matched the one used in the fatal shooting. Coppage is charged with second-degree murder and being held on $200,000 bond.

Her brother's murder on Jan. 10 is not the first time that their family has suffered a violent tragedy. In 2016, Coppage's younger brother and cousin were killed when a still-unknown gunman fired into their home. The two boys were eight and nine years old.