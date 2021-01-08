Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, is calling for the Liberal government to list the far-right, neo-fascist organization Proud Boys as a terrorist organization following the siege of the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.

And in an attempt to get their attention, he’s asking Canadians to sign a petition saying that they agree.

“Today, Justin Trudeau's government was asked if they would list Proud Boys as a terrorist organization. They refused to commit. It's more urgent than ever to keep pushing,” Singh says in a Tweet.

The petition comes on the heels of an unprecedented scene in Washington D.C., as pro-Trump protestors violently stormed Congress to protest the legal election of Joe Biden. Four people were killed in the chaos, including one police officer and a pro-Trump Air Force veteran. The Proud Boys insignia was seen on flags and logos in the crowd, along with other well-known extremists' branding.

“Members of the Proud Boys joined a group armed with deadly weapons as they led an assault on the U.S. Capitol – this was an act of domestic terrorism,” the petition reads.

While it may be tempting for some Canadians to shrug off the turmoil south of the border as “their problem,” consider that the founder of the Proud Boys is Gavin McInnes, a Canadian citizen. He also co-founded Vice.

As you pick up the pieces of your just-blown mind, you can sign Singh’s petition on the NDP website here.