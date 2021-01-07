The violent MAGA mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday should not be allowed to proceed with their air travel plans, one union of flight attendants said on Wednesday.

The mob in question, more accurately known as terrorists at this point, were filmed and photographed invading the U.S. Capitol while wearing a litany of stereotypical pro-Trump and aesthetically vomitous MAGA merch. As reported Thursday morning, only 52 people have been confirmed to have been arrested, despite the clearly violent intentions of the cult members and the confirmed discovery of two pipe bombs.

In a statement, Sara Nelson—the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA)—called for the restriction of travel for those involved with Wednesday’s insurrection.

"Air travel is safe because everyone follows a strict set of rules, based on the spirit that 'we're all in this together,'" Nelson said. "The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard. It will not happen again. There's a reason that there are strict penalties and fines for failing to comply with crewmember instructions. Enforcement keeps everyone safe."

Nelson added that the "first priority" when it comes to aviation safety is to ensure all problems remain on the ground, meaning the "violent and seditious actions" of some recent airline passengers should result in a disqualification from boarding.

"Acts against our democracy, our government, and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight," Nelson said. "We in aviation have a serious role to play in national security. Airlines, in coordination with TSA, DHS, FAA, DOT and law enforcement must take all steps to ensure the safety and security of passengers and crew by keeping all problems on the ground."

The AFA represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants from 17 different airlines. For Nelson's full statement, click here.