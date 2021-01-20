Eugene Goodman fended off a MAGA mob during the storming of the Capitol last week. The police officer diverted rioters away from open doors to the Senate chambers, buying representatives precious time. In honor of his heroic actions, Goodman was named Acting Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms for the course of Joe Biden's inauguration.

As the second-highest ranking officer in the Capitol, it is his duty to escort Vice President Kamala Harris thoughout the ceremony. Beyond the honor of being a key part of the historic ceremony, representatives have introduced legislation that would reward him with a Congressional Gold Medal for his brave actions.

Eugene Goodman, the officer that led the violent MAGA mob away from the open Senate chamber door, was named Acting Depute Senate Sergeant-at-Arms for his heroic efforts.



[📸 @nytimes / @GettyImagesNews] pic.twitter.com/NRadqXZzHl — Complex (@Complex) January 20, 2021

Seeing Goodman stirred up the feelings of Twitter users already primed to feel emotional on the last day of Donald Trump's presidency.