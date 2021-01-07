Congress members returned to the floor Wednesday night, just hours after a mob of right-wing rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The breach took place on the same day lawmakers were expected to formally certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over outgoing president, Donald Trump. Hundreds of right-wing demonstrators were seen outside the Capitol early Wednesday before gaining access to the building with force. At the time of the breach, Congress was in the middle of a two-hour debate over objections to Arizona's election results. Congress was subsequently forced to recess, the Capitol was placed on lockdown, and lawmakers were immediately evacuated. One woman was fatally shot during the riots; however, the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been revealed.

Hours later, authorities determined the building was secured and permitted lawmakers to return. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer took to the floor on Wednesday night to criticize the "thugs" who've made it their mission to overturn the election results, and blamed Trump for inciting violence through baseless claims of voter fraud.

"This will be a stain on our country, not so easily washed away ..." Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor Wednesday night. "This temple to democracy was desecrated, it’s windows smashed our offices vandalized ... This mob was in good part President Trump's doing, incited by his words, his lies. This violence in good part is his responsibility, his everlasting shame. Today's events certainly would not have happened without him."

