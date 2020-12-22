Anaheim police allege that three men shot up a local strip club using assault rifles after being kicked out for failure to follow the club's coronavirus restrictions, NBC Los Angeles reports.



Authorities claim that Anaheim residents Edgar Nava-Ayala, 34, Juan Acosta-Soto, 20, and Daniel Ocampo Nava, 22, opened fire onto the Sahara Theatre on Halloween, shortly after being booted from the club for failure to wear masks. The shooting injured four people, including customers and employees. Three of the injured were hospitalized, including one person whose shoulder blade was shattered in the shooting. The fourth declined treatment at the scene.

The three men were arrested on December 17. Police claim they recovered the weapon used in the shooting at the time of their arrest. The men are facing a range of charges and possible sentences. Nava-Ayala has been charged with one count of shooting into a building, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of attempted murder. Because of modifiers in California law that lengthen sentences for instances that cause grievous bodily harm and using assault rifles, Nava-Avayla could see 82 years to life in prison.

Ocampo was given the same charges, with enhancements for allegedly supplying the weapons. He faces 21 years to life in prison. Acosta-Soto was charged with three counts of assault and one count of shooting into a building. He could be given a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison.

All three men pleaded not guilty on December 21 and will have their next pretrial hearing on January 4.