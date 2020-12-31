Jon Ossoff refused to bite his tongue.

During a live impromptu interview with Fox News on Wednesday, the Democratic Senate candidate took aim at Georgia's Republican incumbent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Reporter Peter Doocy asked Ossoff if he had any concerns about the recent abuse allegations involving Loeffler's Democratic opponent, Raphael Warnock. The GOP senator has repeatedly cited a Washington Free Beacon report in which a man claimed he was abused at a Maryland summer camp ran by Warnock. Loeffler has called the allegations "disqualifying," but Ossoff insists the Republican lawmaker was simply trying to distract from her neo-Nazi scandal.

"Here's the bottom line. Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a klansman ..." Ossoff told Fox News during a campaign stop in Marietta, Georgia. "And so she is stooping to these vicious personal attacks to distract from the fact that she's been campaigning with a former member of the Ku Klux Klan. We deserve better than that here in Georgia. And I want to encourage everybody to make a plan to vote on Tuesday."

Loeffler has come under fire this month after she took a photo with Chester Doles, a reported ex-Ku Klux Klan leader. The Loeffler campaign claimed the senator didn't know who Doles was when she posed for the picture taken at a campaign event in Dawsonville.

"If she had, she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn, in the most vociferous terms, everything he stands for," Loeffler's deputy campaign manager, Stephen Lawson, told CBS19.

Doles, who was sentenced to prison in 1993 for assaulting a Black man, recently told the Associated Press he "publicly renounced racism on several occasions in the past couple of years."

Georgia's Senate runoff elections will take place Jan. 5. As previously mentioned, Loeffler is going up against Warnock, while Ossoff is facing Republican Sen. David Perdue. The race has been deemed critical, as it will determine party control of the U.S. Senate.