A Florida man who is suspected of attempting to burgle a home was killed after he was pinned down by the window he was climbing into.

7 News Miami WSVN reports that 32-year-old Jonathan Hernandez had allegedly tried to break into a home in Lehigh Acres when the incident happened. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the window he was climbing through fell and pinned him down by his neck and suspended him in the air as he entered, and by the time deputies arrived at the scene he was already dead.

Lt. Russel Park added that Hernandez was arrested in 2014 in connection with a murder case. WINK reports Hernandez was also involved in a case in 2018, and he pleaded guilty to grand theft that same year.

Despite what the police have said about Hernandez's death, his family members and those close to him have maintained he isn't one to burgle. "When I first met him, I was like, man, he looks like he has a rap sheet like El Chapo,” said his fiancée Patricia Duarte. "And he’s the complete opposite of that. He’s the sweetest person you’d probably ever meet and has the biggest heart."

Duarte is asking for a more thorough investigation into the incident, as she suspects that something might be amiss.