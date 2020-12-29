A video recently went viral showing an altercation between a white man and Black man inside a convenience store in Elyria, Ohio last week, culminating with the Black man slapping the inebriated white man with a Twisted Tea can across the face for using the N-word, Daily Dot reports.

While confronting the white man over his racist, belligerent behavior, the Black man was repeatedly called the N-word, so he grabbed a can of the alcoholic beverage and contemplated whether he wanted to use it.

"What? You gonna smack me with that?," the white man asked. "Smack me. Smack me, n***a!" After the Black man fumbled the Twisted Tea can to the ground, the white man tried to kick it and missed, setting off a series of physical confrontations that started with the can making solid contact with the white man's head.

The role of the Twisted Tea can in this incident has taken on a life of its own with some repurposing the loud thud that can be heard in the clip with other songs.

Others let off a variety of Twisted Tea-related jokes.