Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein is reportedly under constant surveillance in efforts to prevent another Jeffrey Epstein scenario.

Former financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested last year, and was found dead in his jail cell under a month later. Conspiracy theories have circulated in light of his death, which was ruled a suicide. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources are concerned that Weinstein might end up in a similar situation, whether by suicide attempt or otherwise.

Weinstein has reportedly had a correctional officer assigned to follow his every move at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York. There are also the usual surveillance cameras, but the guard following him around has supposedly been told to record him with a camera around the clock. The specifics regarding the type of camera, whether it be a body cam or a traditional handheld camera, weren't elaborated upon.

Sources have explained that the surveillance is being done to contend with potential conspiracy theories if Weinstein does die while behind bars. The belief is that if there's plenty of visual evidence regarding Weinstein, the guards assigned to him won't be accused of negligence or conspiracy theories similar to the ones that surfaced around Epstein's death. As of right now, Weinstein is reportedly in ill health, although he just recently tested negative for COVID-19.

TMZ reported earlier this year that NYC prison officials had expressed concerns about dealing with Weinstein, who has been accused of rape or sexual harassment by over eighty women.