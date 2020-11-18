Donald Trump’s legal advisor Jenna Ellis is one of the president’s most ardent defenders in the media. She’s supported his recent efforts to muddle the election results and continues to back Trump even as it becomes clear he'll lose his job in January. But Ellis was singing quite a different tune before she became a member of Trump’s administration.

Deep dives into Ellis’ social media posts and appearances before joining Trump’s team show she thought of Trump as un-American, a unique danger to democracy, and an "idiot."

“Trump cannot handle criticism,” she wrote in a post criticizing Trump’s stated intent to change libel laws. “This is insanely dangerous to the fundamental American value and inalienable right to freedom of speech.”

She also characterized Trump’s followers as know-nothings who didn’t care about reality. “His supporters DON'T CARE about facts or logic. They aren't seeking truth. Trump probably could shoot someone in the middle of NYC and not lose support,” she once wrote on Facebook. “And this is the cumulative reason why this nation is in such terrible shape: We don't have truth seekers; we have narcissists.”



Ellis responded to the CNN report, telling the news network that her abrupt about-face shows she’s a free thinker.



"It's no secret that I did not support Donald Trump early in the primary process in 2015, like many others who didn't know him, and I've always been straightforward with my opinions and I've always admitted when my opinion changes. I am glad to have learned that I was completely wrong about Trump back then and I've said that over and over publicly, as I saw him keeping his promises, and then eventually getting to know him personally,” Ellis said. "I appreciate KFILE showing clearly through past statements that I think for myself, and that my mind was changed based on fact and personal knowledge. President Trump is a sincere Christian, the best president in modern history, and made and kept his promises to the American people. I am proud to stand with him and his goals for the future of this country and all of its citizens.”