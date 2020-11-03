Fellow Americans, it's finally Tuesday, November 3, 2020 aka Election Day.

Not registered to vote? Not a problem if you live in one of states mentioned below or Washington, D.C.

The states where you can go in person to both register to vote and cast your ballot on Election Day, which if you didn't read the first sentence is today, include: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Head here for a state by state break down of where you have to go to register. While in most of the states listed above you can register to vote and cast your ballot at your local polling station, others (like Michigan) require you to register at your local city or town clerk's office.

"Wait. Where's my polling place at tho?" you might find yourself asking. No need to fret, friend. Head here to find out.

Not sure if you're registered? Head to vote.org to check. It'll only take a few seconds.

Although rules vary state by state, it's probably a good idea to bring your I.D. or driver's license as well as proof of current residence (something like a utility bill) if you need to register to vote. You'll also need to be a U.S. citizen and, thanks to the Twenty-sixth Amendment, at least 18 years of age to cast your ballot.

Unfortunately, people who have have not registered to vote in the states not mentioned above will not be eligible to cast their ballots on Election Day.

And if you needed some extra motivation to go out and cast your ballot, know that you will not be able to access Pornbub if you don't. Yup, that's right, the adult film website announced that only folks who have voted will be able to view their content on Tuesday.

Also, if you haven't been paying attention whatsoever, democracy is kinda in the balance.

So yeah... please vote and preferably not for a fascist.