The Secret Service has reportedly tightened security for Joe Biden as his 2020 election win becomes increasingly likely.

According to Washington Post, additional agents were sent to Wilmington, Delaware where the former vice president's campaign is headquartered. Sources told the publication a "squad of agents" were assigned to the town's convention center Friday in anticipation of a victory speech. It's worth noting that Biden—like all major party nominees—is assigned agents during the ballot-counting process. Once a candidate is declared president-elect, his/her USS detail would be significantly expanded.

The sources told the Post that the number of additional agents does not mirror that of a president-elect's, "but it moves closer in that direction." There were reports that Biden was preparing to deliver a victory speech sometime on Friday, but he has yet to do so as of press time.

News of the additional security comes as the nation awaits election results in a handful of key battleground states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, where Biden continues to expand his lead.

President Donald Trump reportedly has no intention to concede the election until after he has exhausted all of his legal options. POTUS has continued to sow doubt over the election results by claiming Biden's lead is due to fraudulent ballots. Trump has provided no evidence for these claims.

"This is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process," he wrote in a statement to CNN on Friday. "We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation."