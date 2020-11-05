Irvin Baxter, a Trump-supporting Evangelical pastor who said in March that sex before marriage was the reason behind the coronavirus pandemic, has died from COVID-19.

The 75-year-old died on Tuesday after he was hospitalized last week due to complications from a COVID-19 infection. He was responsible for hosting a show titled Politics and Religion on National Prophecy radio, and has frequently praised Trump on the show. Baxter had been producing video content via EndTime Ministries as recently as last month, and the site for the organization was the first to report on his death.

"It is with deep grief that we announce the passing of Irvin Baxter. Though, we find comfort in knowing that he has without a doubt entered his great reward," the ministry wrote in a statement. "Irvin was hospitalized last week with COVID-19. Since then, a vast network of churches and ministries, have been in almost constant prayer for him."

As Raw Story pointed out, Baxter had suggested in the past that COVID-19 was a punishment for premarital sex. "If we think we can just ignore God and live a sinful lifestyle, well, we cannot do it," said Baxter in a conversation with televangelist Jim Bakker. "You know, I believe in what you’re saying, that God may be using this as a wake-up call. This coronavirus may be a privilege, because I’ll tell you right now, there’s a much bigger judgment coming."

A year ago Baxter said Trump's critics are "satanic," and that the devil himself was mad at Trump for "messing up" his evil goal of a global government.