More than a third of the attendees of a recent wedding in Ohio have now tested positive for COVID-19. And though it's not technically measurable using current science, it's safe to assume all attendees of the "superspreader" throwdown have long been infected with another comparably dangerous disease: stupidity.

Ohio, of course, is one of the multiple states whose COVID-19 case numbers have been seeing deeply troubling leaps in recent weeks. Speaking with a regional NBC News outlet about the Oct. 31 wedding, Mikayla Bishop—the bride—said she didn't "think about" the pandemic during the event.

"You're in the moment. You're having fun," Mikayla, whose marriage to Anthony Bishop drew 83 people, said. Of those 83, 32 to have been confirmed to have come down with COVID-19, including the Cincinnati-area couple and two elderly attendees whose difficulties with the diagnosis included visits to the ER. And that number, due to asymptomatic cases and other factors, could actually be higher.

On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the signing of a new health order by Ohio Department of Health interim director Lance Himes. The order aims to limit mass gatherings in the state, with DeWine's statement specifically calling out those who have continued to hold weddings and other gatherings despite a previous health order still being in effect.

"Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April remaining in effect, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions, and social gatherings following funerals," DeWine said Tuesday, adding that he's seen "great tragedy" in connection with such events.