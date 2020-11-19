New York police are asking for the public's help in their search for three missing Black girls.

According to the New York Daily News, investigators say the children—Antionette Hamilton, 12; Marcayla Gardner, 12; and Annaya Fryer, 11—were last seen at around 8 p.m. Tuesday at a Bronx group home for traumatized children. Investigators say they believe the girls left the facility, called the Henry Ittleson Center, together.

Antionette is described as 4'6" tall, 145 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a pink jacket with black pants and shoes.

Marcayla is about 5'6", 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was reportedly wearing a black jacket and a red bandanna on the night she went missing. She was also know to carry a black backpack.

Annaya is 5'4" tall, 120 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a black jacket with a matching sweater and leggings. Police say she was also carrying a black backpack when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about the three missing girls is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 1–800–577–TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also share information through the Crime Stoppers' website or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.