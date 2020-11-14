A few of the children of infamous drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman have banded together to help create a makeshift school for kids in Mexico who didn’t have access to online classes, Daily Mail reports.

Located in the Bicentennial Extension, just north of Culiacan, this plot of land was cleared out by three workers in a matter of six days, making way for a school that would welcome upwards of 90 students. The learning center was equipped with everything they would need to keep up with their studies as schools in Mexico remain closed due to the pandemic.

In addition to the laptops, TVs, books, and internet routers that were being provided, the students were also given new shoes and uniforms.

As the story goes, per Rio Doce, three men representing El Chapo's kids approached community leader Esmeralda Quiñonez at her home in late October about purchasing a piece of land that was up for sale. El Chapo's children wanted to help after hearing about her pleading the local government for help with school funding on the news, but Quiñonez initially rejected their offer.

Quiñonez believed that it would take too long to create a school, especially in these far from usual times, but it seems she may have underestimated El Chapo’s family and their ability to get to work quickly. Less than a week later, a semblance of a school was up and running. "Thank God, the children of El Chapo heard about the situation here and showed solidarity," she said.