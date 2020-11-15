Donald Trump may be going down swinging, but these punches are merely flails of desperation.

On Sunday, Trump hopped on Twitter to combat reports claiming that Joe Biden is the president-elect of the United States. Although he admitted to Biden winning the election, Trump quickly followed this comment with claims of voter fraud and a "rigged" election.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump tweeted. "NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

There is no surfaced evidence of voter fraud, but that hasn't stopped Trump and his supporters from claiming that ballots were either illegally counted or not counted at all. This false rhetoric has galvanized the radical Right Wing, prompting them to gather in Washington D.C. for the Million MAGA March.

Here, MAGA supporters are clashing with opposing protesters leading to pockets of violence and numerous arrests. Yet, unlike the way they handled Black Lives Matter protests and agitators, the authorities have decided not to deploy nearly lethal rubber bullets, tear gas, or other riot deterrents at the MAGA supports/instigators when intervening.

Instead, they are allowing outside forces to invade D.C. and terrorize this predominately Black city.