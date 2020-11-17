WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES.

Brittany Correri can rest a little easier tonight, knowing that the man who she claims beat her for hours on a first date has been captured by police.

Correri met up with a man named Ben Fancher in Atlanta last week, after matching with him on the dating app Hinge. She said that the date went well initially.



“I felt that we connected. He made me comfortable,” Correri told Atlanta’s WASB-TV. “Super nice guy. Very nice. We were laughing throughout the whole night. Just having a great time.”.

That changed after they left the Hide Lounge nightclub. Correri said Fancher took offense to her dancing with two black women while they were at the club. Correri claims he beat her as he drove around Atlanta, eventually pulling a gun on her.

“He started beating me in my head, punching me everywhere - my forehead, my temples, my cheeks, jaws, throat, my arms, my back. He was just telling me that the date cost too much, that I’m not worth that,” she told Atlanta’s WXIA.

The violence only stopped when a nearby security guard noticed Correri and began to yell at Fancher.

"He’s dragging me and beating me, and there just happened to be a security guard there. So, she comes running, taking pictures. I think he gets spooked. It was literally by the grace of God,” Correri said.

Correri, who also said that Fancher called her the N-word, shared her story, along with photos of her injuries, to Instagram.

WARNING: THE PHOTOS BELOW ARE GRAPHIC.

Police in New York captured Fancher on Tuesday. He’s facing charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault. Hinge, for their part, responded to Correri’s story and said they’d work with law enforcement on the case.

"The violence she describes is horrible and is something no one should ever have to experience," Hinge representatives told Narcity. "We stand ready to work with law enforcement to help ensure that justice is served."