To promote and encourage more early voting ahead of National Vote Early Day on Saturday, When We All Vote is hosting its last Couch Party on Friday night, this time featuring appearances from Common, City Girls, DJ D-Nice, Elaine Welteroth, and more.

During the event, participants will be texting 250,000 voters and discussing a plan to cast their early ballots. President and Executive Director of the Lawyers’ Committee Kristen Clarke will also be joining in the festivities, among others. While DJ D-Nice performs a live set, Common will also be premiering the vote-centric music video for his song "A Place in This World." The group is set to discuss the importance of registering to vote, educating about knowing your voter's rights, and emphasizing how your voice makes can make an impact on Election Day.

Launched by Michelle Obama in 2018, When We All Vote is dedicated to "increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American," according to the mission statement. Since starting, the nonpartisan nonprofit organization has teamed up with the likes of Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw who have all become co-chairs with Michelle to engage with millions of Americans about the importance of getting out to vote.

You can join When We All Vote's final Couch Pary livestream up top.