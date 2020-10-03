After it was revealed late Thursday night via the Donald Trump's Twitter account that he and the First Lady both contracted COVID-19, reports have since surfaced that his condition has been worsening.

According to CBS reporter Steven Portnoy, a source knowledgeable of the presidents condition has said, “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

This news comes just after images surfaced earlier on Saturday showing what appears to be a portable oxygen concentrator under Trump's suit, with its tubes tucked under his mask to assist his breathing.

Other members close to Trump's camp have also begun testing positive for COVID-19. His campaign manager Bill Stepien announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway have also announced infections.